GAPS keeps most teachers home to help stem virus

When Tangent kindergarten teacher Sadie Temple tried to connect to her students, it was impossible.

COVID-19 barred students from the classroom, sending them home and into comprehensive distance learning. For the most part, though, they were still seeing their teachers in their classroom environments, albeit through a Zoom screen.

But when Greater Albany Public Schools asked teachers to work from home, Temple ran into issues with her internet service. It wouldn't connect. Unable to teach that day, Temple was granted an exception by the school district, and she's been allowed back in the classroom.

That's not the case, however, for the majority of GAPS teachers, who have been asked to work from home if at all possible with the exception of sports coaches and food service employees.

On Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff reiterated the request, informing the School Board that the district was attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

With schools in both Linn and Benton counties, GAPS employs people who could live in one community and work in another. As cases continue to rise, Goff said, caution was warranted.