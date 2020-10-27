GAPS joins ODE in supporting Black Lives Matter

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools joined the Oregon Department of Education and half a dozen other state education organizations in saying Black lives matter.
Last week, ODE released a resolution stating that, given Oregon's racist history, current statistics that show Black students disproportionately being disciplined in schools and the series of killings of Black men around the country, the department echoed the sentiment that Black lives matter.
The resolution included requests to local school districts including validating that Black lives matter through resolutions.
"Whereas, in believing silence and inaction allow racism to remain prevalent in our schools, we declare that 'Black Lives Matter' in order to reinforce that the lives of Black educators, staff, students, and everyone in school communities are just as valuable as anyone else's life," the resolution stated. "And that Black students matter and belong in our classrooms, just like all other students."
GAPS Chairperson Kim Butzner opened Monday's School Board meeting by reading the resolution in its entirety, with Superintendent Melissa Goff reinforcing the district's commitment to equity and equality.
Citing her position on a community board headed by Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden on issues surrounding racism and inequity, Goff said it is also important to support business leaders of color in the community.
"Those leaders are parents of our students," she said, noting that building bridges in the community creates strong connections and allows families of color to remain and thrive in the community.
LJ Carmichael, a student representative on the School Board, spoke during Monday's meeting, prefacing his monthly update with appreciation for the resolution.
"It's great and super-meaningful for students of color to know the board is with them and supports them," he said.
Currently, GAPS staff does not reflect its student body in terms of diversity. Overall, according to ODE, 70% of the district's students are white. But white teachers make up 92% of staff.
To address the gap, the district implemented a new scholarship program for people of color currently pursuing a teaching career.
"We are continuing to work on increasing our staff diversity," said Russ Allen, director of business and operations. "We had planned to have human resources personnel attend several recent recruiting conferences that were unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is certainly challenging to expect people to move to new communities during a pandemic as well."
He noted that the scholarship program is up and running and requires recipients to begin their career in GAPS.
"Our first cohort has already been announced, and we are looking forward to building a more diverse staff through that program and other recruiting efforts," he said.
On Monday, GAPS adopted the BLM resolution that also cited national events and their impact on communities of color.
The resolution noted that "an undeniable series of tragic events and crises have unfolded in Oregon and around the U.S., including the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and violence driven by systemic racism that have stacked harm upon harm against Black, Indigenous, Native American, people of color, tribal communities and tribal governments."
Esperanza Herrera, another student board representative, spoke on Monday about the impacts systemic racism has and her appreciation of GAPS.
"The way you guys deal with diversity and racism and everything going around, it's an amazing thing to hear," she said. "I used to live in Tennessee, and you can guess how it is to live there and live here, so it is great to know you guys are pushing that and accepting everyone."
