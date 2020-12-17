GAPS in-person start date delayed by virus numbers

Greater Albany Public Schools students will have to wait an additional week before returning to school — if the metrics allow.

On Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff said that, based on the area’s COVID-19 case totals, she has made the decision not to have students return immediately after winter break. Instead, the district would look to the week of Jan. 11 as the earliest date to reopen classrooms.

That start date would apply only if both Linn and Benton counties met state metrics that allow K-5 students to return to in-person learning. Currently counties are required to have fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in population over a two-week period.

“That metric was already changed to help us meet it,” said Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, referring to the change in benchmarks made in October. The new metrics reflected case counts that counties had previously managed to meet.

“We are five times where the metric is,” Harlan added. “To get sixth through twelfth grade back, we need 50 or fewer cases (per 100,000), just for people to get a scope of where we are.”

The latest data shows that in the last two-week period, Benton County had 301 cases per 100,000 in population and Linn County reported 506, with a positivity rate of 10.6%.