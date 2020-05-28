GAPS graduations move to August

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Greater Albany Public School seniors will not have to leave their high school career behind without first walking across the stage.

Seniors will be given the chance to turn their tassels at a graduation ceremony in late August according to announcement from the district.

"High school principals have worked together deciding to reschedule rather than cancel graduation ceremonies," said GAPS Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan.

Currently, social distancing mandates in place from the state restrict large gatherings making traditional graduation ceremonies impossible. Groups larger than 25 are not permitted in Phase One of Linn and Benton County's re-opening plan but it's possible the counties will be in Phase Two by August. Phase Two still requires social distancing.

Ceremonies are scheduled for August 25, 26 and 27 and will be held outdoors.

According to the district, small groups of students will be receiving their diplomas at a time.

"We are excited to be able to celebrate our graduates," Harlan said. "Though we know the ceremony will look a little different than year's past...for students unable to attend, we are working on a personal ceremony that is recorded and included in the August ceremony."