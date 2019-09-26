Greater Albany Public Schools saw its lowest number of expulsions last year in nearly a decade, assistant superintendent Lisa Harlan told the board this week.
Harlan gave a report on student behavior and noted that last year, the district saw 43 students expelled, down by more than half from a district high of 100 students during the 2017-2018 school year. The district also reported approximately 2,000 suspensions last year, including in-school suspensions.
And while the decrease in expulsions was welcomed, Harlan had no explanation for the jump in 2017-2018.
“I don’t know,” she said. “I wasn’t here.”
She told the board, however, that there was no incident that led to a mass expulsion during that period, and she didn’t believe there had been a policy change between the 2016-2017 school year, with 59 expulsions and the following year that saw 100 kids expelled.
“Last year, we did a lot of work-around systems,” she said of the decrease.
The school year started with staff receiving training from Safe & Civil Schools — an organization that offers curriculum and training around student behavior and school culture — and underwent a behavior audit at four schools.
According to Harlan's report, the district allocated behavior specialists to three of its elementary schools and worked to realign the definition of expulsion and the behavior that warrants it. The district has also undergone training in trauma-informed care.
The most dramatic changes were seen at the district’s high schools. In 2016-2017, South Albany High School reported 28 expulsions. The following year, the number jumped to 52 — more than half of the district’s total expulsions. Last year, it was down to 24 students. At West Albany High School, the number of expelled students went from 15 in 2016-2017 to six last year.
Harlan said she was proud of the work the district had done in reducing the number of behavioral issues but said there was a long way to go.
“Still,” board chair Jennifer Ward said, “expulsion is the lowest it has been in 10 years. This tells me something’s afoot. Something’s changing.”