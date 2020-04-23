GAPS expands internet access

On Monday, she informed the board that the district was working to ramp up community access for those families.

The district, she said, had opened school parking lots for families to enter and use the school's Wi-Fi access, though she warned seniors not to carpool.

"If you have younger siblings in the same household, that is OK," she said of children riding in a vehicle together. Outside of that, Goff asked that families maintain social distancing.

The district also received more than 60 hotspots for students without regular access to use.

"Our technology director, Richard Thomas, initially had a lot of difficulty reaching multiple communication companies in trying to acquire hotspots (again due to very high demand), so Superintendent Goff reached out to our legislative representative, Shelly Boshart Davis, to see if she could assist," GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said. "Ms. Boshart Davis was able to chat with Richard and pass his phone number on to some communication company leaders that she happened to be meeting with that day, explaining the need for the hotspots to enable students to engage in distance learning during the closure."