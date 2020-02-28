GAPS educator awarded $5,200 grant

Greater Albany Public Schools students will receive an extra boost in their reading skills this spring thanks to a grant through the Albany Public Schools Foundation.

Dr. Jodi Dodd, the district's multi-tiered systems of support coordinator, received a $5,200 grant for magnetic phonics kits that pair with existing curriculum meant to improve reading skills for second graders.

According to Dodd, data collected from second-graders in the 2018-2019 school year showed that some needed additional help in reading. Overall, district second-graders receive intervention in reading, math and behavior, with those sessions lasting for about 30 minutes.

Last year, the district conducted a pilot program for its reading intervention that showed promise.

"It was easy to say this is an incredible program," Dodd said.

However, while the district could purchase the curriculum, there wasn't room in the budget for the accompanying magnetic phonics kits — at least not for every student.

"Without this grant, students would have to share," Dodd said.