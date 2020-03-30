GAPS drops requirements for meal distribution

Children will no longer have to be present to receive a free meal throughout the week at one of 17 meal sites in Albany.

Greater Albany Public Schools has been offering free breakfast and lunch options for children 1-18 after schools closed by executive order until April 28. As of March 27, children no longer need to be present to receive the meal — a key requirement of the program previously.

Any child can receive a meal without being enrolled in GAPS.

Schools have been using food they had on hand with further ordering expected. Some schools have fed more than 100 students a day as the closures sent children home, where they may not receive three meals a day.

A list of available school meal sites and their hours of operation are available on the district's website at Albany.k12.or.us under "latest information and resources."

