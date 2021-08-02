GAPS director of operations resigns; cites lack of trust in board, interim chief

The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district's current school board and interim superintendent.
This is the second high-profile GAPS employee to step away in as many weeks. Spokesman Andrew Tomsky left July 23 "to pursue another opportunity."
Russ Buttram, who has been the executive director of operations since February and worked for more than four years previously as the GAPS director of transportation, said in his resignation letter to Interim Superintendent Rob Saxton on July 28 that he does not feel he can perform his assigned work in good faith.
"Selecting a Chief of Staff, non-competitively and without precedent, and effectively paying three people to do the single job of Superintendent is not in GAPS best fiscal interests," he wrote. "Bottom line, you deserve an Executive Director of Operations who trusts you, and ideally, this Board, and unfortunately, I do not."
In both his letter and in a brief interview with Mid-Valley Media, Buttram said his resignation is not linked to the firing of Superintendent Melissa Goff on July 14, which was done under a no-cause clause in her contract and has not been publicly explained.
"This is not about Melissa's firing, and it's certainly not about me. This is about transparency and irresponsible handling of public funds," Buttram said by phone.
The three board members who took office July 1 and subsequently voted to fire Goff had been open about their wish to replace her and were elected by people who seemed to agree, Buttram said. "I didn't like it, but it made sense and was consistent with what voters said they wanted."
What didn't make sense, he said, was campaigning on a platform of honesty and transparency and going on to hold six special meetings with public participation allowed at just one. He also said he doesn't support the accelerated interim hiring process that resulted in bringing on Saxton as interim as of July 26 and retired GAPS administrator Rich Sipe as his chief of staff to serve until Sept. 1 while Saxton is out of town.
"They (board members) simply do not want to operate openly and they are irresponsible with taxpayer dollars," he said.
Under the provisions of her contract, Goff will be paid a year's salary as part of her departure. Saxton's contract is for a base salary of $150,000. Sipe is being paid on a per diem rate for 25 working days based on the lowest step for an assistant superintendent, which works out to a little more than $14,000.
Sipe said Director Roger Nyquist contacted him early in July — he was unsure of the exact date — to see if he would be available if the board chose to look for a superintendent candidate and that candidate couldn't start right away. Sipe said he would be available for a short time.
He said Saxton contacted him shortly before he, Saxton, received his formal board interview to see whether Sipe would be able to fill in during August if Saxton received the nod to be interim superintendent. Sipe said he would, and Saxton contacted him after the hiring to offer the position.
Nyquist was not immediately available to confirm the contact.
As chief of staff, Sipe said he can confirm Buttram's departure but said the district would not comment further.
In his resignation letter, Buttram urged Saxton to make no changes to the current district leadership team for at least a year, saying he will need their expertise as well as time to assess their performance. He also recommended Saxton look at changing school boundaries to better balance income and racial backgrounds between South and West Albany high schools.
Buttram also recommended in the letter that the rest of the board of directors replace Eric Aguinaga as chairman, saying he has not been responsive to staff members in scheduling last-minute board meetings, when they need to be able to reach him for details that will allow them to schedule the meetings legally.
In a written statement, Aguinaga said: "We appreciate the work Mr. Buttram did while he was at the district, it's unfortunate the way his exit was handled. Several remarks regarding the board in his letter are not accurate, but we will be moving forward and working on the opening of the school year."