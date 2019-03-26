The 20-person committee made up of teachers, parents and principals tasked with exploring the possibilities for rolling out Greater Albany Public Schools (GAPS) two new elementary schools gave its recommendation to the school board on March 18.
The committee, which was appointed by GAPS interim superintendent Tim Mills, met four times and hosted two open-house meetings with members of the public before submitting its two recommendations:
• Activate the new Oak Grove Elementary School and the existing North Albany Elementary School as K-5 schools with a modified boundary that would assign 90 additional students to North Albany. Fir Grove School would be shuttered for later use.
• Activate the new Meadow Ridge Elementary mid-year with ample resources and a clear path to accomplish the mid-year move that was in place well in advance of the move.
The committee noted that its second recommendation was at odds with a survey distributed at two open-house events that asked residents for input on the issue. Survey results, according to the committee showed a preference, by approximately 30 points, to wait to open Meadow Ridge until August.
“The committee would suggest that the administration explore the needs required to move mid-year without significant academic disruption and staff impact and articulate a plan to achieve this in a timely fashion,” the report read. It also stated that if the resources to complete the mid-year move were not available then the second preferred option would be to wait to open the school until the fall of 2020.
The board requested additional information about the recommendation prior to the April 8 meeting. No decision was made at the March 18 meeting.
The committee was also asked to identify future planning issues. According to the report the committee submitted to the GAPS board, concerns ranged from inner city growth, smaller class sizes, Tangent Elementary being too small and the district’s spending.
Several options were presented at the open-house meetings including keeping Fir Grove open for kindergarten through first grade. Both new schools are funded by a $159 million bond measure and are scheduled to be completed in 2020.