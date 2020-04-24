GAPS cancels prom, postpones graduation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For 12 years, students wait for the day when they get to cross the stage in front of family and friends and turn their tassel to acknowledge all the hard work they put in to make it through the 12th grade and signify that they're ready to move on to the next phase of their lives.

Students in Albany will have to wait a bit longer for that walk.

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Thursday that graduation ceremonies for all three high schools in the district have been postponed due to current social distancing mandates in place across the state.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered schools closed through the end of the academic year to help slow the spread of COVID-19, an illness responsible for sickening thousands across the state and killing nearly 50,000 people nationwide.

"This week, administrators from the three high schools and district leadership made the joint decision to postpone all graduation ceremonies," GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said. "Feedback from students indicated that they would still like to have in-person graduation ceremonies at a later date, so we plan to hold ceremonies sometime before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year."