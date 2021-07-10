GAPS board to consider modulars

Uncertainty about enrollment totals for the coming year is prompting Greater Albany Public Schools to recommend adding modular classrooms at North Albany and Waverly elementary schools.

The Board of Directors will consider awarding a contract for $852,860 to Modern Building Systems of Aumsville as part of its meeting Monday. The meeting remains closed to public in-person access but can be viewed on the GAPS YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m., https://bit.ly/3hwoUGB.

The recommendation is for a two-classroom building at North Albany Elementary School and a three-classroom building at Waverly Elementary School. Funding would come from the district's share of federal coronavirus relief funds, which provided $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. ESSER funds are specifically permitted for use for modulars to manage classroom space, said Russell Buttram, the district's executive director of operations.

Buttram told Superintendent Melissa Goff in his recommendation that a "disproportionately large cohort" of students who were fourth-graders last year and "a significant number of 'missing' kindergartners" are expected to enter school next year. "Taken together, this will create space challenges across the system, but we anticipate specific concerns at Waverly and North Albany elementary schools," he wrote.