GAPS board: Quarantine rules will vary by location

That changes, however, if more than one person gets sick, Smith told the board. If two or more people at North Albany were to fall ill, that's considered an outbreak in Benton County. That means the quarantined students have to follow the rules of location of the school itself — Benton County, in this case — and therefore, it's 10 days regardless of where they live.

Defining "close contact" is tricky, Smith said. Students in school are not considered "close contact" as long as they are at least 3 feet apart and consistently wearing masks. If they aren't wearing masks — at lunch, for instance — they need to be at least 6 feet apart to not be considered close contacts.

For either of these distances, there is a 15-minute rule. If students are within 3 feet while masked or within 6 feet while unmasked for a cumulative 15 minutes over the span of a day, they are considered to be close contacts.

That rule only applies to students, however. For adults, if anyone is within 6 feet of them, masked or unmasked, for 15 minutes or more during their infectious period, all of those individuals would be close contacts, Smith said.