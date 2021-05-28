GAPS board member censured, asked to resign

The Greater Albany Public Schools Board has censured one of its members and called for his resignation, but Eric Aguinaga says he has no intention of stepping down.

During an online meeting Thursday night, the GAPS board voted 4-1 to condemn Aguinaga for violating four school board and district policies, including board member standards of conduct, and asked him to resign.

Kim Butzner, Michael Thomson, Jennifer Ward and Justin Roach voted in favor of the motion, with Aguinaga voting against.

The vote was taken after the board went into executive session to discuss a complaint lodged against Aguinaga by GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan. Filed on April 27, the complaint claimed Aguinaga had created a hostile work environment and violated a number of board policies. A copy of the complaint was obtained by Mid-Valley Media through a public records request.

The complaint alleged that Aguinaga fails to direct complaints from the public or GAPS staff to the appropriate administrator for action; misrepresents information about Goff and Harlan to other board members and members of the community; treats district staff disrespectfully; and fails to give proper notice of his concerns to staff so they can address them in open meetings.

