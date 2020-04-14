GAPS begins distance learning

Parents and students in the Greater Albany Public Schools can now go to the district’s website at https://albany.k12.or.us/ to access information about elementary, middle school and high school distance learning programming that began Monday.
“We are excited to get started,” GAPS spokesman Andrew Tomsky said. “There was a lot of uncertainty when schools closed. There was uncertainty if and when they will open. We now have a robust plan for students in all grade levels.”
Suppliers have been providing workbooks for elementary students, Tomsky said. Chromebooks have also been distributed, with high school students having priority.
“The program for high school students is all online,” Tomsky said. “Our Curriculum Instruction Assessment Team has done a great job putting all of this together. Our teachers are excited to get back with their students, even if it’s online. They really miss their kids.”
Tomsky said the school district realizes that access will take different forms for students.
“There are homes where both parents are still working,” Tomsky said. “We are going to have to give some leeway and everyone do the best job they can working together to keep learning moving forward.”
High school teachers will have online office times for at least one hour on the alternate days from their content area days, and they will be letting students know when those hours are. That information will also be posted on the school website.
The high school schedule will be:
Monday and Wednesday: language arts, 9-9:50; science, 10-10:50; music, 11-11:30.
Tuesday and Thursday: math, 9-9:50; social studies, 10-10:50; world language, 11-11:30.
Friday: elective, 9-9:50; PE/health, 10-10:50; elective, 11-11:50.
For high school students, GAPS will award one-quarter credit to students who passed their classes from the beginning of the semester until school closed on March 12. Classes will be graded as pass/no pass, not A through F.
Students can also earn one-quarter pass/no pass credit in the same classes they are enrolled in.
Classes will be designed to fit the video world.
Students can’t perform a science lab assignment from their homes, but their teacher may video a lab and then upload it to the GAPS website. Students can watch the video and answer questions about it.
At the elementary school level, workbooks have been delivered to children’s homes and graded assignments will be kept to a minimum.
Assignments will focus on skills and standards, preparing each student for the next school year.
Online resources for elementary grades include materials for read-alouds, reading and writing resources, math, science and social studies resources and student and educator mental and emotional health.
Middle school students will be able to work at their own pace, with no class schedule in place.
There will be suggested activities posted on the website, but only highlighted assignments must be completed for grading.
Assignments will be based on workbooks and packets delivered to student homes.
Online resources for grades 6 to 8 include math, science, language arts, social studies and health/PE resources; art/music/STEM/world language resources and student and educator mental and emotional health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.