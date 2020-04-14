GAPS begins distance learning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Parents and students in the Greater Albany Public Schools can now go to the district’s website at https://albany.k12.or.us/ to access information about elementary, middle school and high school distance learning programming that began Monday.

“We are excited to get started,” GAPS spokesman Andrew Tomsky said. “There was a lot of uncertainty when schools closed. There was uncertainty if and when they will open. We now have a robust plan for students in all grade levels.”

Suppliers have been providing workbooks for elementary students, Tomsky said. Chromebooks have also been distributed, with high school students having priority.

“The program for high school students is all online,” Tomsky said. “Our Curriculum Instruction Assessment Team has done a great job putting all of this together. Our teachers are excited to get back with their students, even if it’s online. They really miss their kids.”

Tomsky said the school district realizes that access will take different forms for students.

“There are homes where both parents are still working,” Tomsky said. “We are going to have to give some leeway and everyone do the best job they can working together to keep learning moving forward.”