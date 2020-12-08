GAPS appoints new board member

The Greater Albany Public Schools Board of Directors is whole again after the body appointed a new member Monday night to replace Pat Eastman, who resigned in October.

Justin Roach beat out 10 other applicants to fill Eastman's seat for the remainder of the term that ends on June 30.

"It's great to be here and really an honor to serve with you. Thank you," Roach said upon his appointment during a special virtual meeting of the school board on Monday.

Roach had previously applied to the board in 2019, when former member Micah Smith resigned his seat.

Roach said on Tuesday that he was drawn to the job for a number of reasons, noting he has a day job that allows him flexibility.

"I worked for GAPS for 11 years, I've been working in education for almost two decades and it's something I'm very passionate about," he said. "It's an opportunity that presented itself at the right time."

In making the nomination on Monday, board member Jennifer Ward cited Roach's experience on public boards, including the Corvallis City Council.

"He has proven himself to be an ally of many of our underrepresented groups," she said. "I think he would be a good member of our team."