GAPS announces administrative changes

Answers surrounding what fall may look like for local schools have been trickling in, and on Tuesday a flood of administrative changes brought clarity as to who would be helping to lead Greater Albany Public Schools through the unprecedented school year.
Oak Elementary, South Albany High School, Meadow Ridge Elementary, Clover Ridge Elementary and Lafayette Elementary will all see new administrators for the 2020-2021 school year, though only one administrator has left the district.
Lafayette Principal Jodi Smith resigned to pursue a new opportunity in Arizona, according to GAPS, but her position will be filled by a familiar face: former Clover Ridge Elementary Principal Elisa Stephens.
Stephens' position will be filled by Shanda Brown, a former Salem-Keizer educator who previously worked for the Oregon Department of Education.
South Albany High School will see two new faces — Principal Nate Munoz announced in June that he was leaving his post for another opportunity. GAPS tapped current Albany Options School Principal John Hunter to replace Munoz and on Tuesday announced that current Oak Elementary Principal Kelly Bussard would be South's new assistant principal. According to GAPS, current Assistant Principal Richard Shaw will be assigned to another position within the district.
Other changes to the district's administrative roster include the addition of Christy Gill as principal at the new Meadow Ridge Elementary. Gill will be joined by Sue Turner, who will serve as assistant principal after working as a kindergarten teacher at Oak Elementary since 2015.
Oak Grove, headed by Jerrie Matuszak prior to her retirement earlier this year, will now see Anne Griffith (former Waverly Elementary principal) in the top job. Sunrise Principal Bob Daugherty will be moving to Liberty, and the district has hired Kimberly Jordan to head Sunrise.
Retirements and resignations across the district will also cause leadership changes at Calapooia, Takena and Central. Retiring administrators Lisa Shogren and Tracy Day will be replaced by Bob Daugherty and Julie Bradley. Calapooia Assistant Principal George Sanchez is headed to the Salem-Keizer district. Former North Albany Middle School Principal Marshall Jackson will replace him.
