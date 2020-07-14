GAPS announces administrative changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Answers surrounding what fall may look like for local schools have been trickling in, and on Tuesday a flood of administrative changes brought clarity as to who would be helping to lead Greater Albany Public Schools through the unprecedented school year.

Oak Elementary, South Albany High School, Meadow Ridge Elementary, Clover Ridge Elementary and Lafayette Elementary will all see new administrators for the 2020-2021 school year, though only one administrator has left the district.

Lafayette Principal Jodi Smith resigned to pursue a new opportunity in Arizona, according to GAPS, but her position will be filled by a familiar face: former Clover Ridge Elementary Principal Elisa Stephens.

Stephens' position will be filled by Shanda Brown, a former Salem-Keizer educator who previously worked for the Oregon Department of Education.

South Albany High School will see two new faces — Principal Nate Munoz announced in June that he was leaving his post for another opportunity. GAPS tapped current Albany Options School Principal John Hunter to replace Munoz and on Tuesday announced that current Oak Elementary Principal Kelly Bussard would be South's new assistant principal. According to GAPS, current Assistant Principal Richard Shaw will be assigned to another position within the district.