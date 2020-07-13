GAPS addresses sexual misconduct allegations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff sent an email to families addressing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The details of the alleged incident were not specifically addressed, but according to GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky there were accusations made regarding sexual misconduct between students at South Albany High School, including chalk graffiti signage at the school which has since sparked online comments.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations regarding district response to reports of sexual misconduct between students," Goff said in the statement. "We are taking these complaints seriously and will be investigating every single claim. Sexual harassment and sexual misconduct are unacceptable in our school system. We have zero tolerance for such behavior."

Goff went on to note that students should feel safe in classrooms and around campus and have access to a confidential reporting platform through the district. A confidential phone number, Goff said, is also in the works.

"My priority as your superintendent is to keep you physically and emotionally safe," she said.