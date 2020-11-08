GAPS addresses new state metrics

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Friday that it would continue to plan for students to be back in classrooms on a part-time basis as long as both Linn and Benton County continue to meet state mandated metrics. Currently, the counties do not qualify for in-person learning.
“At the current time the Linn County data does not allow us to return,” GAPS said in a statement. “We need the numbers to drop into the acceptable zone. Even so, with updated health protocols, we are accelerating plans to be able to welcome students back in January.”
GAPS has schools in both Linn and Benton counties and since more than 10% of students and staff from each district live in one district but attend school in the other, both must meet the metrics.
On Oct. 30, Gov. Kate Brown announced new metrics that would make it easier to welcome students back but still emphasized the need to control cases.
Under the old metrics, the statewide positivity rate—meaning the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of all the people tested—had to be at or below 5%. Additionally, schools could request exemptions if cases in their county fell below 30 new cases per 100,000 residents for three consecutive weeks.
The new metrics require that for all K-12 students to return, counties have 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 5% or lower for a 14 day period.
In order for K-5 students to return, counties have to have 100 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate at or below 8% for 14 day period.
Oregon Health Authority data released on Monday showed 53 cases per 100,000 residents in Benton County with a test positivity rate of 2%. In Linn, 117 cases per 100,000 residents was reported with a test positivity rate of 6.5%.
“The numbers in Linn County do not give us the option of returning to in-person learning for any grades at this time,” the statement from GAPS read. “However, we are much closer to meeting the exception for K-5 students to return than we were based on the previous metrics.”
Students will still have to follow OHA and CDC guidelines once they return to the classroom, GAPS administration said, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing. According to GAPS, all staff and students will be provided two cloth face coverings and additional face coverings will be available in district buildings. Ventilation, sanitation and other COVID-19 guidelines have been updated as well.
The district expects to send a survey to families of K-5 students by Nov. 16 concerning possible learning models with additional information for grades 6-12 following shortly thereafter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.