GAPS addresses new state metrics

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Friday that it would continue to plan for students to be back in classrooms on a part-time basis as long as both Linn and Benton County continue to meet state mandated metrics. Currently, the counties do not qualify for in-person learning.

“At the current time the Linn County data does not allow us to return,” GAPS said in a statement. “We need the numbers to drop into the acceptable zone. Even so, with updated health protocols, we are accelerating plans to be able to welcome students back in January.”

GAPS has schools in both Linn and Benton counties and since more than 10% of students and staff from each district live in one district but attend school in the other, both must meet the metrics.

On Oct. 30, Gov. Kate Brown announced new metrics that would make it easier to welcome students back but still emphasized the need to control cases.

Under the old metrics, the statewide positivity rate—meaning the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of all the people tested—had to be at or below 5%. Additionally, schools could request exemptions if cases in their county fell below 30 new cases per 100,000 residents for three consecutive weeks.