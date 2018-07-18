The clock seemed to turn back in Lebanon on Friday and Saturday as the streets filled with vehicles which had seen better days.
There was, however, a very good reason for hundreds of well-used SUVs and other vehicles to be in town. They were being driven in The Gambler 500, a fast-growing rally which drew participants from throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Created in 2014, the rally is based on an extremely simple concept. Drivers are encouraged to drive “fun, cheap or impractical” vehicles, using their navigational skills to check in at each of the waypoints which are established en route to the end destination. This year, the final destination was Chemult in central Oregon and one of the checkpoints was on Whiskey Butte Drive near Lebanon.
Conversion Brewing in downtown Lebanon served as a host site and provided route information, food, drink and live entertainment on Friday night.
The event is not a race. Instead of taking the fastest, most direct route, the goal is to use unpaved roads and to see parts of the state which are often missed. Along the way, participants are asked to clean up the roads they travel. Teams take pictures of the abandoned furniture, appliances and other trash they pick up and properly dispose of along the way or when the rally is over.
Lebanon resident Andrew McCready took part in the summer event for the first time, although he has previously participated in two smaller events put on by the Gambler group.
He drove a 1996 Ford F-150 and had no problem making the trip.
“It does outstanding,” said McCready. “It’s a pick-up I’ve had for years and years. The Gambler was an excuse to do some modifications to it, make it a little more useful off road.”
Not all the vehicles in his group, however, did as well. He spent about three hours on Saturday helping a teammate make repairs and that made it difficult to spend as much time off-road as they would have liked.
Breakdowns are a feature of the rally, however, and are inevitable when the idea is to complete the rally in a vehicle worth less than $500.
Kris Canete of Klamath Falls said that if a vehicle breaks down, others will stop to help even if they are not part of the same caravan.
“If there is a car on the side of the road, someone is going to stop to help it,” Canete said.
McCready is drawn to the rally because it is a simple idea which is embraced by thousands of people who have a passion for the outdoors. Once they arrive at the destination, participants are invited to camp out and enjoy the company for the rest of the weekend. Engaging in the activity which gives the event its name is encouraged but not required.
“Part of it is the party, I’m not going to shy away from that,” McCready said. “The gist of the whole thing is to explore and enjoy our lands and in general this wonderful state we have.”
This was Canete’s second time to take part in The Gambler 500. The first time, he drove a Chevy Suburban which was built in the 1970s. Seven people were in the vehicle, which completed the trek without any problems.
This year, he drove a 1981 Ford Bronco and again, he didn’t have any issues along the way despite doing about 80 percent of the course on dirt and gravel roads.
“I don’t think I had to put the vehicle in four-wheel drive either year we’ve driven it,” Canete said. “Next year I might pick something more challenging, maybe a Geo Metro.”
