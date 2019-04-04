Jeweler Linda Herd of Albany and textile artist Karen Miller of Corvallis are April's featured artists at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W., in downtown Albany.
The gallery’s First Friday Reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5. The display features works by Herd and Miller, as well as those of 18 other mid-valley artists. Beer, wine and snacks will be served. Guitarist Bill Lanham will play music.
Miller specializes in katazome, Japanese stencil-dyeing, a textile art both ancient and contemporary. Herd’s latest work includes animal silhouettes on shawl pins, pendants and brooches as well as bracelets, earrings and rings featuring the Cascade peaks in silhouette.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.