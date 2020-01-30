Gallery Calapooia hosts community show

The third “Big Show of Little Art” community exhibit is on display through Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Gallery Calapooia, 221 W. First Ave., Albany.
The event features two- and three-dimensional works, limited to 8-by-8-inch dimensions. Participation is open to anyone in the community in various mediums, including paintings, drawings, photography, calligraphy, ceramics, woodwork, textiles and jewelry.
An open reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in conjunction with Albany Downtown’s First Friday Valentine event.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information call 541-971-5701 or visit www.gallerycalapooia.com.