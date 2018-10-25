ALBANY – The 19 member artists of Gallery Calapooia are showing their holiday-themed art on the featured artist walls for November and December.
An artists’ reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the gallery, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany. Wine, beer and snacks will be served. Music will be provided by String Theory with Kim Collar and Tom Hughes.
In addition, Melissa Babcock Saylor will be signing her newly illustrated book, “Also An Animal,” written by Lynn Parish Sutton, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Gallery Calapooia.
Cider and cookies will be served. The signing will happen the same evening as the Downtown Unwrapped shopping event in Albany.
The gallery continues to sell tote bags. All proceeds from the sale of the tote bags will go toward the purchase and installation of a piece of art for the community.
For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.