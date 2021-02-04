Gallery Calapooia features Dennis Johanson

Johanson’s current work investigates new possibilities using different mediums such as porcelain, copper and repurposed mahogany. Visit https://www.facebook.com/gallerycalapooia for a video and information about his work.

Gallery Calapooia is a cooperative of 19 area artists working to bring fine art to the Albany area. The gallery is in the historic Flinn Block in downtown Albany.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment. Precautions are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of customers and artists. Anyone entering the gallery will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The number of customers allowed in at any given time will be limited.