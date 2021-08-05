Further details in Corvallis shooting in July

Corvallis police have released further details about the shooting in July that put a 22-year-old man in the hospital. An Albany man has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

The shooting took place outside of a residence in the 100 block of Northwest 15th St. in Corvallis on July 17 a little before 11 p.m. Police found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound and “the suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arrival,” according to a CPD press release on Thursday.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, though the name and current status of the victim is unknown. Detectives learned that the incident occurred during a fight outside a house party.

On Thursday, Corvallis Police arrested Alexander Leal, 19, of Albany, on suggested charges of attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with further information can contact Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6942.

