Furniture Share holds donation drive for wildfire evacuees

A mid-valley charity hosted a furniture drive to assist wildfire evacuees on Saturday.
The Corvallis-based Furniture Share set up shop at a warehouse near the intersection of Old Highway 34 and Columbus Street in Albany to accept new or used furniture in good condition. The furniture will be offered to evacuees who reach out to the organization and have proof of need.
An hour and a half into the donation drive, the 7,500 square feet of warehouse space donated by Swan Investment Company had already been filled close to capacity.
“It’s just been crazy — although it’s good and overwhelming,” said Michelle Maddux-Robinson, Furniture Share’s executive director.
She was on the phone with a family in need near the beginning of the drive who asked for a fifth wheel and a couch with a pull-out bed. Maddux-Robinson had already promised them the trailer, but said they had no such couch.
“After I hung up, a donor came in with one,” she said. “Now I’ve got to call them and tell them, ‘come on down.’”
Donors came from as far away as Portland and Prineville to unload full trucks and trailers-worth of furniture and home goods.
Wilsonville couple Cary and Marni Dovenberg said they’re empty nesters, so they decided to bring their extra belongings.
“We kind of just had a collection of furniture from downsizing and decided to donate it,” Marni said. “And it’s a great cause. It’s the perfect time to let it go.”
She added that they’ve always been sympathetic to California wildfire evacuations, but the recent Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfires have been the first threats they’ve experienced so close to home.
“Gosh, these people need it,” Marni said. “Just the complete loss of everything you have is unimaginable.”
Michael and Teresa Martin came from Scio with a dining set, ottoman, beds in bags and brand new portable cookware. Teresa had also made donations to churches in former evacuation zones acting as hubs for people in need, including one in Mill City.
“It could have been us needing the help,” Michael said. “We had some extra stuff. Somebody else needs it more.”
Maddux-Robinson said wildfire evacuees are asked to contact admin@furnitureshare.org with their contact information, items they need, proof of residency and proof of destruction to their home — for example, from insurance or FEMA. Money donations are also accepted at gofundme.com/f/oregon-wildfire-furniture-drive-for-fire-victims.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
