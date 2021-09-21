Furniture Share gets $100K to assist wildfire survivors

Furniture Share has received an infusion of $100,000 that is helping the nonprofit assist wildlife survivors, one of its key missions.

Furniture Share received $80,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation as well as $20,000 from the OCF’s Joseph E. Weston Public Foundation.

The funds will be used, said executive director Michelle Maddux Robinson, for Furniture Share’s wildfire furniture relief program.

One key outcome of the new funding is that the money allowed Furniture Share to buy a box truck with which to make deliveries.

“Previously,” Robinson said, “they had to pick up furniture from our warehouse in Albany, which was very difficult for most of the wildfire survivors. We are very excited to be able to serve more Oregonians who were affected by the devastating wildfires."

The goals of the project are to provide 800 beds for kids, 2,500 individuals with furniture and home furnishings, 750 food boxes and 250 dinner tables to wildfire survivors in Linn, Lane Lincoln, Jefferson, Marion and Clackamas counties.

To date, Robinson said, Furniture Share has served 1,446 wildlife survivors.

