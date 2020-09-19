Furniture Share gearing up to help fire evacuees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Robinson, executive director of Furniture Share, was watching the TV news a few nights ago. A woman who had lost everything in the recent wildfires was being interviewed.

"She pointed to a place where the house was and said, 'Right there is where my piano was,'" Robinson said.

The next day, she got a call asking if Furniture Share was accepting pianos.

"Absolutely," Robinson said.

The Corvallis-based service regularly takes furniture donations for low-income families, but after fires raged through Linn, Marion and Lane counties last week, Furniture Share is pivoting to fill a need.

The service is gearing up to provide furniture to those who lost everything.

"Normally, clients tell us what they need and when we get that item, we give it to the client, they don't choose," Robinson said. "But these are fire victims. They lost everything, and they really don't know what they need."

Furniture Share will be hosting furniture drives and splitting their inventory between normal clients and a warehouse specifically for those impacted by the fire — a warehouse they're hoping to partner with Linn County to find.