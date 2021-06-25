 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral procession planned through Corvallis and Albany for BCSO deputy
0 Comments
breaking

Funeral procession planned through Corvallis and Albany for BCSO deputy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Gabriel Lancaster

A funeral procession will be held for Benton County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Lancaster, who died June 10 in his Albany home.  The line of first responders and vehicles will start at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and take a long route to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

The route will follow these streets:

• East on Western Avenue from Reser Stadium

• North on Fifth Street

• East on Van Buren Street

• East on Highway 20 through downtown Albany

• North on Highway 99E to fairgrounds.

The procession begins at 8:30 a.m. and “extensive traffic delays” are expected until about 10:30 a.m., according to a release by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at B Hall at the fairgrounds, followed by a reception in A Hall.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local

Editorial: Roses and raspberries

  • Updated

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News