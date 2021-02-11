 Skip to main content
Fundraising group gives $10,000 to Unity Shelter
100-people-who-care

The Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care presents a check for $10,200 to Unity Shelter outside the Safe Camp along West Hills Road. From left to right are Ginny Luker (Unity Shelter board member), Carol Trueba, Jen Butler (Unity Shelter board member), Shawn Collins (Unity Shelter executive director), Karen Rosenberg, Jodi Elliot, Andy Ungerer, Rosemary Magee, Audrey Perkins and Robert Biscoe.

 Contributed photo

The local chapter of 100 People Who Care has hit the 100 mark.

The fundraising group, formed on the simple principle of encouraging 100 people to donate $100 every quarter, has passed out its first $10,000 check.

The group, which formed in 2017 but did not begin dispensing checks until 2019, raised $10,200 for Unity Shelter at its January meeting. Unity Shelter is the organizational unit that governs the Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and the Safe Place/Safe Camp micro shelter operations at the First Congregational United Church of Christ and two other Corvallis-area churches..

The local 100 people operation is modeled on an experiment started in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The concept is to get 100 people in your community to commit to donating $100 per quarter. The process usually involves a public gathering with snacks and pitches from the nonprofits, but the coronavirus has forced the operation to work on a virtual basis.

Local organizers have no intention of declaring victory and going home now that the 100 goal has been reached.

“We're still called 100 People Who Care, but we will add a little + sign to the 100,” said Melissa Carter-Goodrum. “People ask do we stop at 100 members and the answer is no. We're glad to grow and give more than $10,000 to deserving local non-profits.”

The group plans to meet April 21, July 21 and Oct. 20.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Those looking to join 100 People Who Care or to get more information on its activities can email powerof100pwc@gmail.com or go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org/.

