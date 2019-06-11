The annual Pastors for Peace fundraising dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St.
This is the 24th year of the dinner, which features a free meal of Cuban food, including ropa vieja, a traditional meat and vegetable stew, plus Cuban-style black beans, rice and salad. A vegan version of the stew will be available as well.
Donations contributed will help pay for the group’s annual Cuban relief caravan, which delivers medical and educational supplies to Cuban groups and participates in other projects.
John Waller, the national Pastors for Peace coordinator, will speak on the mission of the caravan, which began in 1992. Since 1996 local organizers have put together the fundraising dinner for the caravan.
The event is hosted by the newly formed Corvallis Latin America Solidarity Committee and local affiliates of the Pacific Green Party and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism.
For more information on Pastors for Peace go to https://ifconews.org. Those with questions about the dinner can contact Mike Beilstein at 541-754-1858.