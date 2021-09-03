Fundraising campaign will help restore damaged Corvallis mural

The bad news is that someone vandalized one of the new murals is downtown Corvallis. The Good news is that a GoFundMe campaign took just five hours to raise sufficient funds to repair the damage.

The vandalism occurred on one of the four panels that were painted last month on the side of the Blackledge Furniture store on Southwest Second Street.

The Blackledge panels, which were painted by Corvallis artist Eileen Hinckle, and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis. The scenes include images of Rotarians reading to school kids, the family movie night in Avery Park and the Rotary Shelter in Willamette Park along with international Rotary work on vaccines and clean water. The goal, said Helen Higgins past-president of the club, was to increase awareness of Rotary and its activities.

Although Hinckle had completed work on the panels, the protective coating had not yet been applied. Hinckle will need to reapply a base coat and repaint the damaged images.

“Once the clear coat goes on,” Higgins said, “it will be more protected and easier to clean up if there is any future spray painting.”

The GoFundMe campaign raised $1,800 in just five hours “so we can celebrate that the community stepped forward,” Higgins said.

