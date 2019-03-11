Faith Hoover, a server at Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant in downtown Albany, said people are rarely ever prepared for an emergency.
And as such, a fundraiser benefit on Sunday night was critical for the 22 employees of the business. They’ve been out of work since a fire caused massive smoke damage to Novak’s the morning of Feb. 27.
“This is the difference between us paying the rent and not paying the rent. This is the difference between us putting food on the table and not putting food on the table,” Hoover said.
She said this between serving meals to some of the 120 residents who paid $50 a plate at the fundraiser. Several Novak’s employees volunteered at the event.
The fundraiser dinner also included a silent auction with 65 items donated that were valued at more than $10,000.
Restaurant owner Karen Novak said that her workers can file for unemployment, but that won’t match their full paychecks.
“Unemployment takes a few weeks to kick in, and they have bills to pay now,” she added.
The community has banded together in other ways to help the restaurant and its workers, both big and small.
The Albany Senior Center, for example, was made available for the dinner by anonymous city of Albany employees who chipped in to rent the facility.
Eight local restaurants contributed items for the dinner, and five farms or food suppliers provided product, as well.
“Bo-Mack’s had a catering for 500 people yesterday, and they still baked pies for today. They’re crazy busy and they still made time. It’s awesome,” said Matt Bennett of Sybaris, a downtown restaurant that helped organize the dinner.
Albany’s a tight-knit community, and especially so on the dining scene, said Ruvim Samoilich, who helped prepare and serve the roasted red pepper soup, herb-brined pork loin and other dishes for patrons of the special meal.
“I like Novak’s a lot. I know everybody who works there. They’ve been part of the town for forever, and you know they’re going to help out if anything happens to you,” said Samoilich, a former Sybaris employee who now is a manager in training for the Albany WinCo’s meat department.
The Novak's family announced another bit of largesse on Sunday night, courtesy of the Best Western Plus Prairie Inn in Albany, which has offered temporary employment for all of the restaurant’s workers.
Christopher Sheppard, a Novak’s server, said several workers were looking into the offer.
“The Novaks have done so much for the community over the years. It’s so nice to see the community standing behind them at a time like this,” said Karen Hughes, a server at the restaurant for 31 years.
She’ll be using money from the fundraiser to pay for gas to drive her husband for cancer treatments.
Her granddaughter, Claire Crispin, also a Novak’s waitress and a Linn-Benton Community College student, said she’ll make her car and insurance payments with any extra funds. “Without that, I don’t think I’d be able to pay my bills,” Crispin added.
Matilda “Mama” Novak addressed the crowd at the start of the event and thanked the community for its contributions.
“I’m just so overwhelmed by your love and support,” she said.
The restaurant itself is covered by insurance. Karen Novak said that the business could reopen in six weeks to two months, though that timetable could change depending on the pace of cleaning and repairs.