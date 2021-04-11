Funding to the rescue: Homeless service providers to share $2.6M

“All of our staff have been vaccinated,” Collins said Tuesday as he gave the Gazette-Times a tour. “Some of our residents said no (to vaccines). There are tradeoffs there … between being in a shelter or not in a shelter, freezing outside or risking COVID … what is the greater risk?

“If we had stayed at 50 people I wouldn’t have been comfortable with that for the sake of my staff.”

Collins said that in future months the shelter might be able to expand to 30 beds for overnight guests. The shelter will continue to operate its daytime hygiene center with showers, laundry, food, hand-washing and other services.

The new grant money will allow the men’s shelter to build more indoor bathrooms, a requirement for the shelter to move from a conditional use permit with the city to a permanent one. Also, Collins said, they might look to expand the footprint of the building a bit.

The shelter has added several new amenities since it opened for its fourth season Nov. 1 at what used to be a tire shop. Operators have leased a portable two-shower unit from Benton County, tripling its capacity for the showers that clients have been lining up for in the past.

“It’s really a godsend,” Collins said. “We were thrilled to get it.”