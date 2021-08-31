Full road closure coming to Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home

Work to repair two slide areas along Highway 20 will result in full road closures for three days in Linn County, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure will be from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10, from milepost 54 to milepost 57, between Sweet Home and the Santiam Junction. Single lane closures have been effect there since Aug. 27, but this latest stretch of the project will require a full road closure.

The northern detour route will run along Highway 226, north to Scio and onto Mehama, then south along Highway 22. The southern detour route will run down Interstate 5 and then east of Eugene/Springfield along Highway 126. There will be signs guiding traffic along detour routes.

The work is to reconstruct stretches of road that were damaged in landslides, as well as build retaining walls to prevent future slide impacts.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

