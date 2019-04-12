It will be another busy night for the Corvallis Planning Commission, which meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
The commission, which worked its way through five public hearings at its April 3 session, has two more public hearings this time and also will deliberate on a proposal to change the comprehensive plan and zoning on property at the corner of Walnut Boulevard and Circle Boulevard.
The first hearing will look at a proposal to change the comprehensive plan and zoning on 6 acres of property on the south side of Southwest Country Club Drive at the intersection with 53rd Street. The developer hopes to change the zoning from RS-6 to RS-20 to allow for higher-density residential construction.
The second hearing will review a conditional development permit request that would allow for the establishment of the Willamette Valley Power Yoga facility at 1128 NE Second St. The 3.18-acre parcel is currently zoned for professional and administrative office, with the developers hoping to change that to participant sports and recreation indoor use.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon at the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW and will review 2019 Community Development Block Grant program activities.
• A community reception to meet the finalists for Albany Parks and Recreation director is set for 5:15 p.m. at the Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW.
• The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Commissioners will hold a pair of public hearings. One hearing will review a proposed modification to the stormwater component of the Natures Way subdivision in North Albany. The second hearing will look at comprehensive plan and zoning amendments for property at 2000 Queen Ave. SE.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Councilors are scheduled to review formal findings on a plan to build a Bonaventure senior living facility in the Timberhill area, discuss a code of conduct and review council financial policies.
• The Philomath Planning Commission is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., to get public feedback on proposed annexation code criteria amendments.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. at the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include discussions of an investigation fee for building code violations, possible building and zoning code amendments, and the annual water master’s report.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St. The board will hold public hearings on adopting a transient lodging tax and annexing a property into the Philomath Fire and Rescue District, consider funding recommendations for transportation projects, and conduct a second reading of code amendments enabling ranked choice voting.
• The Adair Village Budget Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave. The committee is scheduled to elect a chair, hear the presentation of the budget message and discuss the use of state revenue sharing funds.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison room. The board will be introduced to Daniel Mckenna-Foster, the city’s first affordable housing planner. Mckenna-Foster, who has a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and earned a master’s at Cornell University, comes to Corvallis from a position in Kodiak, Alaska. The board also will discuss property tax exemptions and incentives for affordable housing.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. in the Mt. Jefferson Room at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. The board will hear a presentation from Oregon State University hemp researcher Jay Noller and discuss the agritourism sector.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Community Relations Advisory Group, a joint city of Corvallis and Oregon State University body which works on neighborhood livability efforts, meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The panel will hear a presentation on alcohol and drug prevention, brainstorm on the next one to two years and discuss the 2019 move out of OSU students.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall and will discuss Historic Preservation Month activities.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The Philomath Urban Renewal Agency and Philomath City Budget Committee meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Both bodies will elect chairs and hear their respective budget messages.
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a panel on student homelessness at 7 p.m. at the library. On hand will be Chris Hawkins of the Corvallis School District and Nicole Hindes, assistant director in the Office of Student Life at Oregon State University.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room. Councilors will discuss Oregon State University’s annual campus master plan monitoring report and will hear from university representatives about a new project called the Oregon State University Campus Vision, an 18-month process which will provide a framework for future development on the Corvallis campus.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station.
April 20
• Ward 9 Corvallis Councilor Andrew Struthers will be the government comment corner guest from 10 a.m. to noon at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.