Froma Harrop: Who wants to move to Texas?

Texas has low taxes, which is nice. Its mild winter weather appeals to many in the snowbound north. And the cost of living there is certainly lower than that of the elite coastal cities. Also nice.

On the other hand, it has a political culture that launches serial attacks on voting rights and obsesses over transgender youth in high schools. It has now deputized citizen creeps to hunt down anyone who helped a woman obtain an abortion — her parents included — for which they can collect a $10,000 bounty. And we're only on our second cup of coffee.

In recent years, Texas has attracted companies looking for the nice things. But some big corporations worry that the young, educated workers they want to lure to their Texas operations will start saying "no, thanks" to a place whose government mass-produces schemes, it seems, just to get into the faces of people like them.

Texas has cool progressive cities — Austin's at the top — that fit right into the knowledge workers' list of allurements. But these diabolical state laws and restrictions apply to those places as well.