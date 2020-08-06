Froma Harrop: U.S. flounders while Europe bounces back

Many blame his failures on incompetence or cognitive inability to understand the threat. Let's just say that if foreign foes had foisted this incoherence on us, we'd suspect them of sabotage.

And so, America is left with a sick population — the U.S. has the world's fourth-highest number of deaths per 100,000 people — and an economy whose prospects are weaker than Europe's.

It's true that the eurozone economy contracted about 40 percent in the second quarter (on an annual basis), whereas the U.S. economy shrunk only 33 percent. The reason is that Europe shut down tightly, whereas much of the United States remained open for infection.

But many parts of the U.S. formerly open for business are suffering an explosion of cases, which, they are discovering, is lousy for business. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had actually banned localities from requiring masks. Only after his hospitals started overflowing with the sick and dying did he put into motion a mask-wearing mandate.

In some places, a refusal to wear a mask is a sign of support for Trump. So much for self-respect or love of family. Is celebrating the lounge lizard from Manhattan the hill Trump supporters want to die on? If so, I can assure them Trump does not care if they do.