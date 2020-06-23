Froma Harrop: Tulsa showed superior path to November

Mareo Johnson, a pastor and founder of Black Lives Matter Tulsa, organized a disciplined demonstration in a park not far from the president's rally. Tykebrean Cheshire, founder of Peaceful Rally Tulsa, kept her group away from the BOK Center. "I wanted to do the old school MLK thing," she said.

A thumbs-up goes to Tulsa's Republican mayor, G.T. Bynum, who posted on Facebook: "The world is watching, Tulsa. Let's show them what love looks like. They need it."

And a round of understanding is due to those Oklahoma Republicans who gave the rally a pass, leaving empty rows of blue seats. The Trump campaign boasted that 1 million had signed up to attend. Only about 6,200 people actually showed at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center.

What happened? The poor attendance may have partly reflected melting support for Trump. But much of it certainly indicated a serious concern about the coronavirus.

It's true that many young people on TikTok and fans of the K-pop school of music registered for the event with no intention of participating. That may have inflated the numbers the Trump campaign said would be present. (An area was set outside for an expected overflow crowd.) But people were admitted to the arena strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, not registrations.