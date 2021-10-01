Froma Harrop: Republicans don't want to pay their own bills

About the money owed: We raise the debt limit to pay for spending that has already been authorized, not future spending. And much of the spending and debt Republicans are now denouncing was their own, supercharged under the guidance of former President Donald "I've always loved debt" Trump.

During the Trump administration, the ratio of U.S. debt to the size of the economy surpassed 100% for the first time since World War II. And no, Trump's tax cuts didn't come close to paying for themselves but in fact bloated further deficits. Republican spending, meanwhile, went off the charts. And in those four years, Democrats voted to raise the debt ceiling three times.

But what about the COVID-19 pandemic? Wasn't Trump simply dealt a bad economic card? He was, although his clowning-around about the seriousness of the crisis and failure to forcefully curb it made the economic damage worse than it had to be. And do recall that Obama was also handed a bad card: He inherited an economy in smoking ruins, courtesy of his Republican predecessor.

It's crazy that Congress even has to vote on this, but when it comes time to raise the debt limit, lawmakers simply have to do it. The debt ceiling has been raised 98 times since World War II. It was done under Republican Ronald Reagan 18 times.