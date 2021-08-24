Froma Harrop: Regulating duck art is honking silly

I will not lie. I want lots of space placed between a beautiful duck gliding on the marshes and the duck a l'orange carefully arranged on my plate. And I'll never forget the jarring sight of a hawk plucking a baby duck from the water. Its pathetic little quacks still haunt my ears.

As you may guess, hunting is not my thing. But as a meat eater, I cannot get on any high horse about those who shoot animals for sport or food or both. Ducks in the wild eat fish and frogs. Guess the duck and I are all locked onto the same food chain, whereby one creature depends on the next as a source of nourishment.

And that leads us to an interesting little controversy over, of all things, a government regulation on duck art.

Every year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service runs a competition for a portrait of a swimming bird to appear on the federal duck stamp. Sportsmen pay $25 for the stamp, which gives them the right to hunt for waterfowl on America's wildlife refuges. The service uses the proceeds to help manage these essential habitats.

The controversy centers on a Trump administration rule that the winning piece of art include some depiction of hunting. Supporters assert that the hunting imagery would showcase the reality that hunters contribute mightily to the cost of refuge preservation.