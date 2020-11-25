Froma Harrop: Next culture war is off to a slow start

Like horses at the starting gate, the better conservative pundits are galloping off to the next thing, which is really an old thing: the culture wars. But what a nice change from having to negotiate between traditional conservative doctrine and Donald Trumpian mobs threatening them for frowning in the president's direction.

The culture war is a perennial topic and one about which conservatives make some sound arguments. But it's also a cheap political date, a way to win applause without spending much. Thus, quality counts.

If we're off to the next culture war, let's make it a good culture war. That means not dictating what private parties may say or portraying stray opinions as emblematic of the Democratic Party.

Rich Lowry's National Review column "The Only Middle Finger Available" shot at some tired fish in the woke barrel. A Trump win, Lowry wrote in late October, would be something "to brandish against the people who've assumed they have the whip hand in American culture." He cited the media, corporate America, Hollywood and professional sports as wielders of the lash.

Conservatives should know that privately owned companies have the right to set their own messaging. One may like or dislike what Lowry calls "woke virtue-signaling from professional sports leagues," but really, it's their business.