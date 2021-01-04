Froma Harrop: GOP fringe should be called out by Dems

Well, he wasn't alone. The right wing now has its fringe "squad." Next to Gohmert stands Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. She traffics in QAnon conspiracy theory, calling it "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out." Lunacy, yes, but she's now a member of Congress.

Lauren Boebert, a QAnon fan from western Colorado just elected to the House, told local TV, "I'm absolutely running against her," her being AOC. During the primary, she tied the incumbent, Republican Rep. Scott Tipton, to "AOC and her squad." Never mind that Tipton had been one of Trump's most fawning supporters — and that AOC's New York congressional district is 2,000 miles and two time zones from Boebert's.

Add to this group Sen. Josh Hawley, the senator from Missouri who, for all his aw-shucks playing of the Trump cult, is a graduate of Stanford University and Yale Law School. He is, in some way, the most objectionable squad member because he obviously knows better.