Froma Harrop: Christian Cooper and the power of self-control

This story had a happy ending. The New York City police acted professionally, quickly figuring out what occurred. The dog, which the video showed Amy had lifted by the collar, was taken away by animal rescue. The financial services company Amy worked for immediately fired her.

Social media are rife with videos of our Amy Coopers abusing bystanders of color. We see Hilary Brooke Mueller in St. Louis officiously blocking a black man from entering the condominium building in which he rented a unit. She demanded to see his key fob. There was Teresa Klein, who called police from a Brooklyn deli, falsely accusing a young black boy of groping her rear end. (The boy of 9 was later spotted outside crying.) In California, a gas station employee is shown yelling at a customer for speaking Spanish — one of numerous videos of whites harassing Latino shoppers conversing in their native language.

For some reason, these harassers are almost all female. Their voices are edged with hysteria, and they don't seem entirely well in the head. Frankly, they are not unlike the creeps now trying to bully and mock others for wearing masks.

Not only did Christian Cooper keep his cool but he also urged the social media audience to stop sending Amy death threats. "I think her apology is sincere," the former Marvel Comics editor told CNN.