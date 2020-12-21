Froma Harrop: A Christmas miracle on 80th Street

I spent last week in New York, and no visit happens without a trip to Zabar's, a specialty food store on Broadway and 80th Street. A destination for tourists as well as locals, Zabar's was less frenetic than you'd expect around the holidays, but still, there were people.

Anyhow, when I unloaded my basket at one of the cramped checkout stations, I couldn't find my wallet. Panicked, I fumbled around my bag looking for my cards. And even though shoppers were backed up in my line, the cashier told me to take my time and go through pockets, etc. No luck. I found cash set aside for something else to cover the purchase.

I assumed someone had lifted my wallet but decided to wander the store one last time, hoping I had dropped it somewhere. Suddenly, my first name came booming out of a loudspeaker, with orders to come to the front. They had found my wallet.

Actually, the cashier had spotted it on the floor. An honest woman could have just turned it over to the supervisor, but she did more than that. She personally made sure my wallet and I were reunited. I joyfully thanked her and thought, "This was a miracle."