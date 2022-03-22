From Corvallis to Ukraine with love

A Corvallis couple is doing their part to help Ukraine battle Russian invaders.

Back home, the look of a concerned parent is evident in Corvallis resident Steve Bittner’s facial expression. You can hear the emotion in his voice when he talks about his daughter Hannah and her husband Misha, who are taking a great risk by carrying medical supplies and protective gear to war-torn Ukraine. (Mid-Valley Media is withholding the couple's last name to protect their safety.)

In a social media post calling for donations, Bittner described a flurry of activity around helping get Hannah and Misha on their way. He said the couple has hand-carried more than 1,000 pounds of much-needed supplies into Ukraine, closer to a ton if you figure in supplies they’ve picked up in Europe.

Having traveled to Ukraine 25-30 times since 1992 to work with school teachers, Bittner has a long history with the country, including personal ties to people currently in harm’s way.

“I got invited to be part of a program that was impacting teachers in the post-Soviet world. That led many subsequent trips with that project,” Bittner said in an interview. “I just really loved the culture and loved the place. There was something about that first trip that really radically changed the course of my life and my family.”

In 2010, Bittner took several teams of students from Santiam Christian Schools to Ukraine on service trips. His wife and daughter came along, and Hannah picked up the fondness for the country and culture from her father. Hannah made a number of additional trips to work in a handicapped facility and teach English.

Hannah and Misha met in Ukraine in 2014 and were married in 2015, said Bittner.

“Misha’s family is still there,” Bittner said. “His brother-in-law is on the front lines somewhere — they don’t really know where. He felt like he really needed to do something. We started having rallies down at the courthouse on Saturdays, and that led to people wanting to help.”

Misha left for Ukraine nearly two weeks ago with 500 pounds of supplies. Bittner said Misha’s connections are moving the gear to soldiers at the front, a physician who is setting up medical clinics for refugees, and a military hospital. The Corvallis Sister Cities Association provided some of the medical supplies and funds transported by Hannah and Misha, Bittner added.

“It’s been difficult for my wife and I to think of sending our kids off to Ukraine,” he said. “But they have to do what they have to do.”

Sending help, raising support

Along with medical supplies, Hannah and Misha are bringing gloves, boots, knee and elbow pads, fleece jackets, uniforms, backpacks and more. The operation is driven by donations, which Bittner said have come in a range from small to large, but all are seen as generous.

Among the donations, Bittner noted a sixth- and seventh-grade brother-sister duo who gave $16 — a fortune for elementary kids. One family gave $920, with more than half coming from their children. He said an international student who Bittner helped come to the U.S. gave $500, and someone he never met sent a check for $10,000.

Bittner dropped Hannah off at the airport this past week with nine bags to check — one personal and eight crammed with supplies. The baggage fees were $1,820, according to Bittner, who said one bag was overweight, so they began to take things out. It was full of bandages and other medical equipment.

“We zipped it back up and weighed it again, and as Hannah handed her debit card to the ticket agent, a man we’ve never met at the next window said I’m paying. I saw what was in that bag,” Bittner wrote on social media. “He went on to say that it is something he can do."

For Bittner, the desire to help is deeply personal. He said it’s hard to look at his privileged life here and not do something for Ukrainians.

He has a pastor friend on the front lines, Misha’s brother-in-law was fighting without the gear he needed for survival, and one of Hannah’s dear friends was drafted. They were able to bring supplies to him at the base where he was assigned. And Bittner’s niece and her family, who care for institutionalized young men, live near Kyiv.

“Their city is being bombed,” he said. “So, they are now living in a church in Germany with 30 people.”

Donations can be directed to @steviethevagabond on Venmo or you can find “Help Us Help Ukraine!” on GoFundMe to donate online or connect with Bittner to send a check.

“People should care and take whatever action they can because who knows if we might be needing that help down the road,” Bittner said. “And I would personally rather be among those who have sown into helping others.”

The situation in Ukraine

Three weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.

In Ukraine's major cities, hundreds of men, women and children have been killed in Russian bombardment. Millions have moved to underground shelters or fled the country.

Unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance has dashed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick victory after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of his neighbor. In recent days, Russian forces have entered Mariupol, cutting it off from the sea and devastating a massive steel plant. But taking the city could prove costly.

“The block-by-block fighting in Mariupol itself is costing the Russian military time, initiative, and combat power,” the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a briefing.

In a blunt assessment, the think tank concluded that Russia failed in its initial campaign to take the capital of Kyiv and other major cities quickly, and its stalled invasion is creating conditions for a “very violent and bloody” stalemate.

Ukrainians “have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN, but with “weapons in their hands.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

