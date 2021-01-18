From childhood drawings to a career in architecture

When Lori Stephens was growing up in Salem, she loved to draw imaginary houses that she wanted to live in. She’d make elaborate floor plans and sometimes even create models of the homes out of cardboard and toothpicks.
Today, Stephens owns Broadleaf Architecture in Corvallis. Thanks to her childhood sketches — which amounted to countless hours of joyful practice — she can look at a set of drawings and see them clearly in three dimensions.
Among the recognizable mid-Willamette Valley buildings Stephens has created are the Beazell Forest Education Center in Kings Valley, the Monroe Community Library and the Long Timber Brewing building in Monroe.
Stephens said the basis for her architectural style is formed by elements such as balance, symmetry and hierarchy that she learned in graduate school at the University of Oregon.
“You make things look good by using those elements. Your eye is trying to make sense of what it can see, and if you can see order, it’s more pleasing,” Stephens said.
But Stephens said she also likes to do adaptive reuse of older structures, and that philosophy is on full display at Beazell Forest and the Monroe library.
The Beazell Forest Education Center was a renovation project that transformed an old barn into a community center that holds weddings and other events. The facility is rustic on the outside but polished on the inside while still maintaining some of the feel of the original farm structure.
“It still looks like it always belonged there in this form,” Stephens said. “I really like that we got to keep a lot of the history in there.” Details include dates that horses were born scribbled on planks above the barn doors in charcoal pencil.
The Monroe Community Library is built around an old train depot that was purchased by Benton County. That building also incorporates elements from nearby farm structures, and therefore reflects the community, Stephens said.
Stephens doesn’t feel architects have been trained to do adaptive reuse, so they don’t think about it and miss opportunities to blend old elements with new construction.
Among her other projects are a recent interior remodel for Community Outreach Inc. in Corvallis that transformed offices into living spaces for clients, a remodel for the ABC House in downtown Albany and a new synagogue for Beit Am in Corvallis.
What Stephens really loves doing are housing remodels and additions. New clients with older homes often don’t have any idea of the possibilities. “So I can show them tons of different options they haven’t even thought about. It’s so fun. It’s going to change their lives,” she said.
Stephens doesn’t take many projects because she doesn’t have any employees, as she likes her firm to stay small and nimble. She isn’t accepting new clients at this time because she has plenty of work.
During the pandemic, Stephens has mostly worked from home, and much of that is done on a computer — architects don’t really use a drawing board and large blueprints anymore. But Stephens will still pull out a piece of paper and sketch, just like she did when she was younger.
Stephens graduated from South Salem High School and her undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon was in general science, with a minor in genetics. But she didn’t know what she wanted to do after graduation. “I realized I didn’t want to scrub test tubes in a basement somewhere,” Stephens said.
Still in her early 20s, she took a community college class that forced her to reevaluate her career options, and she had an epiphany when she completed an assignment on the hobbies she had as a 10-year-old.
“Architecture seemed more fun and less like a job,” Stephens said.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.