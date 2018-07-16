Saturday’s high temperature in Corvallis was in the mid 90s, but by the time the last night of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo started that evening, the temperature had dipped back down to bearable in the stands.
And as the evening wore on and the trees on the west side of the rodeo grounds cast merciful shadows on the stands, the temperature settled toward being pleasantly warm for the heroics of the event's bull riders, bronc riders, barrel racers and calf ropers.
“The Frolic has been hot,” said Philomath Frolic & Rodeo president Chris Workman when asked how the event had gone this year.
But for Workman, the weekend’s heat also validated the decision to shift the rodeo’s Sunday afternoon competition to Thursday evening for the first time this year, replacing the slack time competition that was held Thursdays during the Frolic in the process.
“An afternoon rodeo in 90 degree weather would have bombed,” he said Saturday evening.
Sunday’s forecast predicted scorching heat throughout the Willamette Valley, with a predicted high of 96 degrees.
Workman said the goal for Thursday night’s rodeo was to at least match Sunday attendance. The Thursday rodeo this year attracted 738 people, beating the 472 attracted Sunday in 2017 and the 590 it attracted in 2016.
Workman said despite dropping to a three-event, attendance for the full weekend was up this year over the last two years. This year the rodeo drew 4,998 over its full run versus 4,480 in 2017 and 4,317 in 2016.
Workman, who is also Philomath’s city manager, added that the event continues to be a fun way for the community to come together.
“It’s a good experience for everybody. Everybody has good memories of this, and we just want to keep that going,” he said.
Saturday night’s rodeo included the announcement that Kelsey Wilson had won the title of rodeo queen for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo in 2019. Wilson competed against Jesse Nordyke, Mallory Stokes and Mandy Vanderpool in things like horsemanship and knowledge of rodeo traditions through the Frolic.
Wilson, who graduated from Corvallis High School in 2015, said she grew up attending the Frolic and she’s excited to represent the rodeo and the city of Philomath at events across the state in 2019.
“It’s a very humbling experience. It’s so amazing to see how much support the community has for me,” she said.
Cody Labahn, who organizes the Professional Lumberjack Competition at the Frolic, said the decision to add a women’s division this year helped the four-year-old event continue its steady growth in attracting competitors. This year there were around 20 competitors, up from about 15 in 2017 and 10 in 2016.
The lumberjack competition was Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.