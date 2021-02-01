Friends of late Corvallis activist Ed Epley turn out to pay their respects

But his most enduring contribution to the city’s unsheltered population may be Partners Place.

When fire damaged a small apartment complex Epley owned at Northwest Harrison Boulevard and 17th Street, he could have used the insurance money to repair the structure and continued to manage it as an income property. Instead, he approached the Corvallis Homeless Shelter Coalition about the possibility of turning it into a home for street people.

Epley negotiated a purchase arrangement with the coalition, which was able to access grant funding to swing the deal, and since 2011 Partners Place has provided permanent supportive housing for people who otherwise would be chronically homeless.

“It all came together at the right time, but it wouldn’t have happened without Ed’s generosity,” said Aleita Hass-Holcombe, a former member of the coalition who now serves as board president for the Daytime Drop-In Center.

Hass-Holcombe, who also knew Epley through his antiwar work, was one of the people standing outside the courthouse on Monday, carrying a “Witness for Peace” sign and wearing a red felt hat under the hood of her rain jacket in honor of her friend.