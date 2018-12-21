Winter begins with patchy morning fog and cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley. Friday highs should be around 47. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows dropping to around 33. Rain is likely Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 40s both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light south-southwest wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 45. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Rain, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 44. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog and a 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light west southwest wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.